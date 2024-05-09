'We need help right now': Jersey Shore school officials beg NJ lawmakers for state aid fix

Lacey schools Superintendent Vanessa Pereira plans to plead her case Thursday morning before New Jersey lawmakers, hoping to convince them to pass a bill that will avert a financial crisis facing her district.

Without help, her students will be squeezed into overcrowded classrooms and find beloved programs and sports eliminated come September, she said.

Hers and a group of once well-funded districts at the Jersey Shore — Toms River, Brick, Jackson and Plumsted, among others — say they are in fiscal dire straits.

"We need help right now," Pereira told the Asbury Park Press.

Toms River schools chief: $26.5M NJ aid gap could make September reopening impossible

Lacey school district — which educates about 3,700 students — is facing a $7 million gap between its income and the amount of money needed to maintain its standard of operations, officials said Tuesday night during a school board meeting at the township's high school.

Lacey's student population has fallen by more than 200 students since the 2018-19 school year. The district has also faced dropping state school aid as the Department of Education refocused its financial support toward fast-growing, traditionally underfunded urban school districts.

At the same time, Lacey school officials are limited by state law and cannot increase the local tax levy by more than 2% per year.

The result is a budget gap that school officials have no means to fill, unless lawmakers pass one of a bundle of bills aimed at sending relief to Lacey and schools like it.

Pereira said she planned to attend Thursday's state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing, where lawmakers will hold hearings on various school funding bills. The superintendent hopes the laws would enable Lacey Township schools to circumvent the 2% tax levy cap, allowing the district to raise school taxes by up to 9.9%, and receive additional state aid.

State aid plunges, tax hikes capped: Big layoffs might be forced on Jersey Shore schools

Assembly bill 4161 would allow Lacey and other schools facing significant state aid funding cuts in the 2024-25 school year to exceed the tax levy cap one time and receive two-thirds of the amount of their state aid reduction. The other one-third of the loss would be made up by raising the school tax levy by as much as 9.9%, under the proposal.

"There's nowhere else to go," Pereira told the Lacey school board on Tuesday, where members expressed concerns about raising school taxes nearly 10% in order to see state funding partially restored.

Superintendent Vanessa Pereira discusses Lacey school finances in 2019.

$104 million state loan request: Lakewood School budget approved, but funding and loan questions remain

Without help, Lacey's school administrators could be forced to raise classroom sizes to 40 or more students, eliminate sports unless parents agree to fees to cover the cost, and cut personnel in already thinly staffed schools.

John Sotelo Jr. of Lanoka Harbor worries about the impacts on students if the bill fails or Lacey administrators refuse to participate.

"You're going to lose a lot of kids' interest in the school district (without sports and special programs)," he said. "They're going to not want to sit in that classroom. The grades are going to go down… We're going to progressively go backwards instead of forwards."

Sotelo said parents would eventually be driven to move their families out of the community.

Yet Lacey school board member Dan Bell urged his fellow board members not to take advantage of the Trenton bill, even if lawmakers sign it. Already, many Lacey homeowners struggle to pay their tax bills, he said.

"If we raise taxes, there's no end to that," Bell said.

A Lacey homeowner with property assessed at the municipal average of $285,000 pays about $332 per month in school taxes, district officials said.

Lacey Township High School is shown in this 2016 photo.

On Monday, Pereira said non-tenured teachers will receive RIF notices, or reduction-in-force notices, because of the financial crisis. Under state law, non-tenured New Jersey teachers must be notified of reductions in force by May 15. RIF notice rules for tenured teachers are determined in collective bargaining contracts. Pereira said Lacey school administrators have until July 1 to issue RIF notices to that group, if needed.

Trenton lawmakers have justified the funding cuts by saying these districts have faced declining student population in recent years and have not paid their fair share for their school bills. However, Plumsted schools Superintendent David Ytreboe said those explanations fail to account for high inflation, increasing transportation costs and greater prices for special education. Those costs have well exceeded the 2% cap on tax levy growth, he said.

"Since 2019, we've lost roughly $6.8 million in state aid," he said.

The district sold land and emptied its surplus to balance the budget this year, yet faces another critical shortfall in years to come, the superintendent said. Plumsted has already closed one school, combined students into buildings wherever possible, but also made difficult decisions that have rattled parents, he said.

"We were only offering half-year ELA, which is English and language arts, and half-year math," Ytreboe said. "The parents were very upset with that this past year. So we are trying to fix that moving forward."

Related: Asbury Park schools cut 26 jobs to make up for state aid shortfall

The school board has raised taxes by the maximum 2% allowed each year, but the increases have not been enough, he said.

"Do we reduce teachers in the elementary?" Ytreboe said. "But that will put us… at class sizes of 42 to 45. In some classes, it's just impossible for us to instruct our students (at that level)."

Assembly bill 4161 would not provide needed relief in Plumsted, because the school district only lost $14,000 in its latest round of state aid reductions, the superintendent said. But tax cap levy flexibility, more generally, could help Plumsted schools maintain services in the long run, he said.

"It's unfortunate, because… the burden is going to fall back on the taxpayers," Ytreboe said. "What has been shared with me from the taxpayers at board meetings is that they believe they are paying their fair share. So that's going to be a tough decision for the board."

If the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee approves Assembly bill 4161 Thursday, it could be scheduled for a vote by the full Senate as soon as Monday. The state Assembly passed the measure in mid-April.

Pereira said she is hopeful about its passage.

"I am grateful for the fact that there are a lot of legislators listening, and have become aware that our funding formula is broken," she said. "I know it has their full attention."

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than 15 years. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore schools say they face crowded classrooms, cutting sports