Help needed to find missing Luna County man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Luna County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Deming, New Mexico, according to a Brittany Alert sent out by the NM State Police on Saturday morning, March 9.

Joshua Schenk, 29, was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 in Deming. He is described as being 5-feet-10, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to the Brittany Alert.

His direction of travel and destination are not known.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Luna County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 546-2655 or call 911.

