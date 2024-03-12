Help needed at Girl Scouts camp, Area 10 garden and Spencer Pride's commUnity center

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network provides information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration links for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Camp Readiness help needed!

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana needs 20+ people to help prepare for their spring and summer camp programs. Two shifts are scheduled for March 22, one from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The date and timing of this opportunity can be adjusted to accommodate your group’s needs. They are seeking groups to help set up tents and clean unit houses at Camp Gallahue, located 25 minutes away from Bloomington near Ind. 45 and Morgantown. Volunteers over the age of 12 are welcome, making this a good opportunity for families or youth group participation. Learn more and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/camp-readiness-help. Contact 317-924-6839 or mbooth@girlscoutsindiana.org for additional questions or assistance.

Celebrate spring! Play in the dirt with an Area 10 Garden workday

Area 10's vegetable garden needs dirt! Come help Area 10 get ready for a new season of growing fresh, healthy produce for over 200 low-income seniors and people with disabilities who get groceries through the Area 10 Mobile Food Pantry monthly! Volunteers are needed on March 19, 10 a.m. to noon to help add fresh garden soil to raised planting beds. Kids and teens are welcome with a responsible adult. Volunteers are welcome but not required to bring their own shovel or garden tools. Visit https://tinyurl.com/play-in-the-dirt-volunteers to learn more and get signed up. Questions? Contact cmyers@area10agency.org or 812-935-2503.

commUnity center volunteers

Spencer Pride is looking for volunteers 18 years or older to work in teams to facilitate retail shop operations (including customer point of sale purchases, inventory re-stocking, cleaning activities) and support other services hosted at the commUnity center. Good customer service skills required, prior retail experience is not required. All volunteers must pass a background check. This opportunity requires a 5+ hours per month commitment. Two shifts are available, the morning shift runs 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the afternoon shift runs 2 to 7:30 p.m. You can find an application link and more information at https://tinyurl.com/commUnity-center-volunteers. Contact Judi Epp at 317-345-4729 or judi@spencerpride.org with questions or to find out more.

Community Wish List Spotlight

Bloomington Animal Shelter Wish List

It is the mission of the city of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, aka the Bloomington Animal Shelter, to address and respond to all companion animal needs in the community through education, enforcement, and support, in order to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect.

Donations are accepted at their location, or can be mailed to: Bloomington Animal Care and Control, 3410 S. Walnut St., Bloomington, IN 47401. Checks should be written to BACC (Bloomington Animal Care and Control).

Material donations may be dropped off in the white bin outside the front doors at any time. Monetary donations are accepted Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Contact: BACC at 812-349-3492 with any questions regarding donations.

Featured Wishes: wet cat and dog food (top priority need!), wire crates, plastic cat crates, plastic dog crates, soft dog treats (Moist and Meaty, Pupperoni, Beggin Strips, etc.), and more

View Current Wish List: https://tinyurl.com/animal-shelter-wish-list

You can find the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist

