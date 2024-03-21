Help NASA study weather changes during solar eclipse at Monroe County Museum

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, members of the community can help NASA study weather changes during the solar eclipse at the Monroe County Museum, 126 S. Monroe St.

Dr. Kevin Czajkowski, professor of geography and planning at the University of Toledo, will lead the presentation.

Funded by NASA’s Science Activation Program project at the University of Toledo, Czajkowski will show attendees how to take cloud, air temperature and surface temperature observations as well as how to upload them onto the GLOBE Observer app.

“Whether you will be in the line of totality or at a location off totality, NASA needs everyone’s help,” museum organizers said in a written statement.

The Monroe County Museum System is also hosting a series of educational activities on the solar eclipse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28. Participants will learn how to make and use a pinhole shadow box viewer to safely observe the eclipse. Attendees can expect one-on-one instruction from museum staff and plenty of fun facts about our solar system.

The solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, and the southeastern corner of Monroe County is the only place in Michigan where the path of totality (100% obscuration) will occur. The last time the Lower Peninsula experienced a total eclipse was June 16, 1806, and the next total eclipse in Michigan won’t happen until September 14, 2099.

Eclipse viewing glasses are available at no cost for individual use at the museum until supplies run out. Please limit one per person, per household.

A limited supply of educational resources for teachers and group leaders is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Museum staff reminds everyone to exercise safety when viewing the eclipse, as the intense ultraviolet and infrared rays require specialized eye protection for safe viewing. For more information, visit eclipse safety.

The Monroe County Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and activities are free and open to the public.

