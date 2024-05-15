Help name four baby falcons that hatched on a New York bridge

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Four baby Peregrine Falcons hatched atop the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in mid-April; now, the New York State Thruway Authority wants your help naming New York’s newest residents.

Dozens of third to sixth grades in Westchester and Rockland County submitted more than 100 names as part of a falcon naming contest.

The names chosen include:

Amelia Birdelia

Beakonce

Brooklyn

Coco Puff

Empire

Estrella

Freedom

Jet

Millenium Falcon

Taylor Swoop

According to the Falcon naming contest website, the four names with the most votes will be selected.

Peregrine Falcons are an endangered species in New York State. They make their nests on every Hudson River bridge, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

To help name these adorable white fluffy baby birds, you can vote here.

