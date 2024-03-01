Can you help ID suspect who police say stole, used credit card at Toms River Walmart?

TOMS RIVER - Police are asking for help identifying a man who they say stole a credit card from a car and used it at a Walmart that same morning.

Toms River Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man in this photo, who allegedly stole and used a credit card at Walmart.

The male, photographed on a surveillance video, is accused of removing a credit card from a vehicle in the Walden Woods section of Toms River and then using it the same morning at the Toms River Walmart, police said.

The department is urging anyone with any information regarding the male to contact Detective Carey at 732-349-0150 Extension 1292 or jcarey@trpolice.org.

