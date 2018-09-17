How to help Florence victims

Volunteers help rescue three children from their flooded home in James City, N.C., on Friday. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hurricane Florence battered the Carolina coast on Friday, bringing heavy winds, drenching rain and “catastrophic” floodwaters to the region, and leaving at least three people dead. Here are a few ways you can help those affected by the deadly storm.

Donate to the Red Cross

The American Red Cross is currently accepting donations to help those affected by Florence.

Donate to the Humane Society

The American Humane Society is one of several organizations helping animals escape the storm.

Donate to Habitat for Humanity

The Christian home-building organization is preparing its response to Florence and is engaged with local organizations to help with long-term rebuilding plans.

Donate to Save the Children

Save the Children’s emergency response team has been on the ground for more than a week, delivering child-focused supplies to evacuation shelters before, during and after the storm.

Donate to the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army team was also on the ground ahead of Florence, providing “physical, emotional, and spiritual care to individuals and families impacted by the storm and first responders.”

Donate to Task Force 75

Comprised primarily of military veterans, this U.S. Navy affiliate is bringing boats and supplies to Wilmington, N.C., to help with search and rescue efforts.

Donate to World Vision

The organization is sending truckloads of relief supplies that it says will reach over 10,000 of the most vulnerable people impacted by the storm.

Donate to World Hope International

The Virginia-based relief organization is already on the ground and accepting donations.

Donate blood

The Red Cross said it had to cancel many blood drives in the area due to Florence and is urging residents in non-impacted areas to give blood.

For the latest on Hurricane Florence and its aftermath, see Yahoo News live coverage here.