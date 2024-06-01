Do you need help in a hurricane? What to do and who to contact in Miami, Broward, Keys

Forecasters are predicting a busy hurricane season.

While we keep a wary eye on the systems tracked by the National Hurricane Center, it’s time to prepare for the worst. Like knowing about evacuation orders.

Will you have to leave your home? When? And where will you go?

Here are the emergency websites, phone numbers and social media accounts you should save in South Florida for evacuation zones and other vital information:

Miami-Dade County

The Miami Herald front page on Friday, Aug. 28, 1992. “We Need Help” as Hurricane Andrew aftermath overwhelmed during relief efforts in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County’s Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations, Red Cross shelters, storm surge.

For tropical storm and hurricane specific information, including on evacuation zones, visit miamidade.gov/hurricane

Phone: Call 311 for general information and to report problems including downed traffic signs and blocked roadways. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by email





If you feel your life is in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emojis, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.

App: You can download “ReadyMDC” to your Apple or Android smartphone for “up-to-the minute hurricane info.”

Emergency evacuation assistance program:

If people need assistance with evacuation and sheltering because they require special transportation, have no transportation or have medical needs that prevent leaving the area on their own, they are encouraged to register with the county by calling 305-513-7700. You should not wait until an evacuation order is given to request being added to the registry as resources are limited.

The county says residents in assisted living facilities or nursing homes don’t qualify for this program because those businesses must have their own emergency plans.

Shutter installation assistance:

The county has a year-round first-come, first-served paint and hurricane shutter loan program that helps homeowners with a “low to moderate” household income to have the exterior of their home painted or accordion hurricane shutters installed. Keep in mind that a lien will be placed on your home.

Seniors and adults with disabilities who already have shutters (that were obtained from Miami-Dade County) and need help installing them ahead of a storm can also request help through Miami-Dade’s Residential Shuttering Program, which operates during hurricane season (June 1-Nov. 30). If a storm is approaching, you will receive a phone call to find out if you need help.

To learn about both programs, visit the county’s website.

X (formerly Twitter):

Miami-Dade County @MiamiDadeCounty

Miami-Dade Emergency Management @MiamiDadeEM

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava @MayorDaniella

Miami-Dade police @MiamiDadePD

TIP: Check to see if your city’s mayor, commissioners and police department are active on social media. If they are, it’s a good idea to follow them. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s X name, for example, is @FrancisSuarez. Miami and Miami Beach police can be found on X at @MiamiPD and @MiamiBeachPD.

Broward County

Broward County’s Office of Emergency Management supports disaster preparedness and offers useful resources including hurricane prep guides and information on emergency evacuations, Red Cross shelters, storm surge.

For hurricane information, including evacuation plans and maps, visit broward.org/hurricane

Phone: Call 311 for general information. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by phone, text or email. Sign up at https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614962#/login

If you feel like your life is in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emojis, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.

If you only want emergency notifications, you can text “AlertBroward” to 888777. You will then need to provide your ZIP Code.

Emergency evacuation assistance:

Broward County recommends that those who are at higher risk of needing help due to disability, frailty or health , regardless of age, and choose to stay during a hurricane or other emergency should sign up for their “Vulnerable Population Registry.”

Residents should register in advance (don’t wait for a storm to be in the forecast) either online or by calling 311 because resources are limited. You can also preregister to request transportation to a shelter by calling 954-831-3902 or TTY 954-831-3940.

Learn more at broward.org/atrisk

X:

Broward County Office of Emergency Management @ReadyBroward

Broward Sheriff’s Office @browardsheriff

Tip: Check to see if your city’s mayor, commissioners and police department are active on social media. If they are, it’s a good idea to follow them. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis is on X at @DeanTrantalis. Fort Lauderdale police can be accessed at @ftlauderdalepd.

Monroe County

Key West resident Pedro Lara takes a selfie in front of the Southernmost Point marker as waves from Hurricane Irma crash over the wall, September 9, 2017.

Monroe County’s Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has resources including hurricane prep guides and information on emergency evacuations and Red Cross shelters.

Evacuation maps and info: https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/897/Evacuation-Information

Phone: 305-294-4641.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614966#/login

If you feel you’re in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Don’t send pictures, videos, emojis, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.

Special Needs Registry: Those with a disability who may need assistance in leaving during a hurricane or other disaster can preregister with the county’s Special Needs Registry Everbridge Application Portal. This may take time so don’t wait until the last minute because the Department of Health medical staff will need to review applications.

X:

Monroe County BOCC @monroecounty

Florida Keys Sheriff @keyssheriff

School Updates

If a storm is forecast to hit South Florida while class is in session, parents and students should check email, their school website and social media for information on closings and openings.

▪ Miami-Dade Public Schools

Website: http://www.dadeschools.net/

X: @MDCPS

Superintendent José Dotres @SuptDotres

Miami-Dade schools police: @MDSPD

▪ Broward County Public Schools

Website: https://www.browardschools.com/

X: @browardschools

Superintendent Howard Hepburn @howardhepburn

▪ Monroe County School District

Website: https://www.keysschools.com/

X: @keysschools

▪ Archdiocese of Miami

Website: https://www.miamiarch.org/

X: @CatholicMiami

Superintendent Jim Rigg: @RiggJim

College and university students should check their email, monitor local news and their school’s social media accounts.

Statewide

▪ National Hurricane Center will provide information on wind speed, the storm’s development and its potential track.

Website: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

X: @NHC_Atlantic

▪ National Weather Service will provide various forecast information including rain chances and potential hazards. Input your ZIP Code for the most accurate forecast.

Website: https://www.weather.gov/

X: @NWSMiami is for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. @NWSKeyWest is for the Florida Keys.

▪ Gov. Ron DeSantis on X: @GovRonDeSantis

▪ Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on X: @AGAshleyMoody

To report price gouging, call 866-9NO-SCAM or report it through the free “No SCAM” app available for Apple and Android smartphones.

▪ Florida Division of Emergency Management:

Website: www.floridadisaster.org.

X: @FLSERT

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie on X: @KevinGuthrieFL

Power, TV, phone and Internet

▪ Florida Power and Light

Website: fpl.com/storm

X: @insideFPL

To report or check the status of an outage, visit: https://www.fpl.com/my-account/web-outage.html#wors/mainTab/phoneTab

To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, call 800-468-8243. If you are in danger, call 911.

▪ Florida Keys Electric Cooperative

To report or check the status of an outage, visit: fkec.com/outage-center/. You can also report an outage by calling 305-587-9256 or 800-858-8845. You can also text 451-83.

To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, Florida Keys Electric Cooperative says to call 911 and then to call the utility at 305-587-9256.

X: @FLKeysElectric

▪ Keys Energy Services

To report or check the status of an outage, visit https://www.keysenergy.com/.

To report a dangerous condition, such as a downed power line, call 305-295-1010. If you are in danger, call 911.

X: @KeysEnergy

▪ Xfinity

To report or check if a service outage has been reported in your area, sign into your account and check the Status Center.

Tip: Once the storm is over, if you’re in need of internet, you can find a nearby Xfinity hotspot to use. Xfinity also has a website with other useful information for when a storm hits at xfinity.com/Response.

▪ AT&T

To report or check if a service outage has been reported in your area, sign into your account online at att.com or use the myATT app.

Other websites, phone numbers to know

▪ Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):

Website: www.fema.gov

X: @fema

App: Download the free FEMA app on your Apple or Android phone for real-time alerts, emergency shelter locations, disaster recovery centers.

▪ National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — People in emotional distress or who are considering suicide can call 800-273-8255 for free 24/7 confidential support. Starting on July 16, 2022, people can call 988 for the helpline. For Spanish, call 888-628-9454. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 800-273-8255.

It’s also a good idea to write down the phone numbers of family members and put the paper in your hurricane kit, just in case something happens to your phone.