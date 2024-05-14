Help! Hoosier-to-Hoosier, Race to 500 food drive, peace choir need your help

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network provides information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration links for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Hoosier-to-Hoosier needs volunteers May 13-24

The H2H program, now in its 16th year, depends on community volunteers to sort clothes and household items donated by Indiana University residence halls residents when they leave campus. These (literally) tons of usable items are then made available to local community charities such as the Animal Shelter, Middle Way House, the Shalom Center, and New Hope Family Shelter for free. What’s required? Volunteers will arrive at the day’s scheduled IU dorm at 9 a.m. each day (or on as many days as you can) and help sort for about an hour. Parking passes will be available. Bring friends and family! Visit https://tinyurl.com/H2H-volunteers or contact hershey@indiana.edu at your earliest convenience! You’ll be doing so much good!

Race to 500 Food Drive

MCUM's Race to 500! Help Monroe County United Ministries cross the finish line and feed Monroe County families this race season! Collect 500 food items between May 18 and June 5. This is the perfect service project for your family, club, congregation or organization. Children volunteering with their families should be 5 years or older. Collect your 500 items and bring them to MCUM by June 5 to help them reach their goal! Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/MCUM-food-drive to collect 500 of their most needed items to stock their client-choice food pantry. Questions? Contact Erin Vaughn, SSC Director at evaughn@mcum.org or call 812-339-3429, ext. 14.

Bloomington Peace Choir music director

The Bloomington Peace Choir is looking for a new director! The Bloomington Peace Choir (BPC) is a non-audition community choir founded in 2010 with the purpose of promoting peace through song. They are presently 24 members strong with a broad range of skills and ages. They are looking for a director with excellent musical skills, knowledge of different styles of singing, and ability to work with a variety of voices. Currently, the BPC practices on Tuesday evenings and performs at several community events throughout the program year (August–May). There is a board of directors whose volunteers help coordinate membership, funds, PR, performance dates, music copying, and other needed tasks. Key responsibilities include directing and leading the choir in regular rehearsals and performances, selecting, planning and preparing choral music for concerts and events and working in conjunction with the board, ordering new music, and maintaining the music library. Piano playing proficiency preferred. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/BPC-music-director. Email bloomingtonpeacechoir@gmail.com for more information.

Community Wish List Spotlight

The Bloomington Volunteer Network Community Wish List is comprised of over 50 nonprofit organizations located in Monroe and surrounding counties. Wish list needs range from food and essentials to arts and crafts supplies. Donations to the Community Wish List help benefit the many outstanding programs and services that these vital organizations provide.

To make a wish list donation:

Visit https://tinyurl.com/community-wish-list to view current wish lists. Choose a wish list you would like to support. Make your donation.

