Help Hoosier Hills Food Bank 'Stamp Out Hunger' this weekend

The biggest food drive of the year for the Hoosier Hills Food Bank is happening this Saturday, May 11.

The national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service and its local branches, and last year collected 35,482 pounds of food for HHFB, according to a news release.

To participate, residents can place a bag or box of food by their mailbox on Saturday and a letter carrier or volunteer will come collect it. Organizers hope to collect more than 40,000 pounds of food this year.

“I can’t overemphasize the importance of this food drive to the food bank, and the agencies and neighbors that we serve,” said HHFB Executive Director and CEO Julio Alonso. “Over half our agency partners are seeing more neighbors than last year and half say those numbers are still increasing. One-third of our agencies are not receiving enough food from us to meet the demand. This is one of the easiest ways for people to help – just put the food at your mailbox and your letter carrier will deliver it to us!”

Any type of non-perishable food is needed with canned fruits, vegetables and protein as the top priority. No perishables, expired, open food or glass jars should be donated.

“Each year letter carriers look forward to filling up our trucks with food to help our community. Please help us have fill trucks to take to the food bank this year!” said National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 828 President Joshua Peterson.

In 2023, Hoosier Hills Food Bank distributed over 5.2 million pounds of food through direct service programs and a network of over 90 partner agencies in six counties in south central Indiana.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Hoosier Hills Food Bank's largest collection event is this Saturday