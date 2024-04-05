'Help health happen': Jacksonville warehouse staff supports Ronald McDonald House families

Employees at the Henry Shein Inc. distribution center in Jacksonville recently assembled 1,000 kits of hygiene products for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Employees at the Henry Shein Inc. distribution center in Jacksonville spend their days receiving and packing medical and dental supplies and shipping them to dental and medical professionals throughout the the Southeast U.S.

But recently about 20 of them packed and shipped for a cause.

They assembled 1,000 kits filled with toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, lotion, hand sanitizer and other hygiene products for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville.

The initiative was part of the "We Care Global Challenge," which calls for employees at 14 Henry Shein locations in six countries to "help health happen" for people in underserved, at-risk and remote communities, according to the company.

The global challenge "aligns with Henry Schein’s commitment to giving back to the communities that we serve," said Jay Fisher, senior director at the Jacksonville Distribution Center. "We’re pleased to have the opportunity to positively impact local community members in Jacksonville."

The Jacksonville distribution center opened in 2002 in the city's Westside Industrial Park. The annual initiative began in 2018.

Joey Leik is CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, which provides lodging and other services for about 1,200 critically ill, chronically ill and seriously injured children and their families every year.

The mission is "providing care, comfort and kindness to the families we serve," Leik said. "We would not exist without the generosity and support of our community partners. We appreciate Henry Schein Inc. for helping us pour into our … families."

New York-based Henry Schein, which has about 25,000 employees worldwide, distributes about 300,000 branded products.

