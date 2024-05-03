HOW TO HELP: Hawley tornado victims in need of supplies

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Victims affected by a tornado touchdown in Hawley Thursday night are now in immediate need of supplies.

Anyone who wishes to help can bring the following items to City Hall, located at 783 Avenue E:

water

totes to help gather belongings

kennels for animals

leashes

basic essentials, toiletries

socks: men’s and women’s

The totes are currently extra important as victims try to salvage what’s left after the storm.

Donations can also be taken to the Church of Christ and Hawley ISD’s administration building.

City officials say the police department phone number is currently down.

Information on volunteers will be circulated soon.

