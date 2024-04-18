How to help the family of slain Hendricks County Sheriff's Deputy Fred Fislar

The Central Indiana Police Foundation has started a fund to help the family of a Hendricks County Sheriff's deputy who died early Tuesday after coming into contact with downed power lines while responding to a car crash.

Interested donors can send contributions through the foundation's website, the Sheriff's Office announced. Checks can also be mailed to the Central Indiana Police Foundation at 1524 Shelby St. in Indianapolis. Mailed donations must include "Deputy Fred Fislar" in the check's memo line.

All donations will go toward helping the family of Deputy Fred Fislar, who is survived by his wife and young children, who are six years old and six months old.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Central Police Foundation method is the sole fundraiser for the deputy and warned of scammers creating fraudulent donation methods.

"We are working diligently to vet all legitimate offers of assistance on behalf of the Fislar family," a news release from the Sheriff's Office stated.

Anyone with questions about a donation fund is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s office for help.

Who was Deputy Fislar?

Fislar joined the Hendricks County Sheriff's office in December 2021, where he was part of the agency's Enforcement Division.

Before his career in law enforcement, he served in the United States Marine Corps as a corporal. He was a graduate of Cloverdale High School.

How Deputy Fislar died

Fislar responded about 11:49 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash at Avon Avenue north of Township Line Road. A car, with only a driver inside, had struck a utility pole, causing downed power lines, according to the Plainfield Police Department, which is investigating the crash at the request of Hendricks County.

Shortly after arriving, Fislar touched the downed power lines, the sheriff's office said.

Fislar was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

