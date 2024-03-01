Here’s how you can help the families of those impacted by Independence shooting

A Mass shooting in Independence on Thursday resulted in the deaths of an Independence police officer and a Jackson County civil process server. And two other police officers were wounded.

In response, donation sites are being set up around Independence to help the families.

Here’s how you can help:

Cody Allen Family Fund

Those interested in supporting the family of Independence police officer Cody Allen — one of the two men fatally shot during an eviction at a home in the northeast part of the city on Thursday afternoon — have a handful of options for giving.

The Independence Police Department pointed those interested in donating to the Cody Allen Family Fund managed by the nonprofit group Answering the Call. Donors can mail a check to P.O. Box 6763, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64064. Checks made out to “Answering the Call” must make note of the gift to the “Cody Allen Family Fund.” Donations can also be made via PayPal.

The department said donations also can be made in person through Public Safety Credit Union branches in the metro.

The department’s Fraternal Order of Police Associates are taking donations of food and physical items, and anyone interested in donating items can reach out to Ipdfopa@gmail.com.

GoFundMe for Cody Allen’s family

A GoFundMe page was also established: “Colleagues of Cody’s wife are organizing this as a centralized location for donors who would like to support the Allen Family during their period of unimaginable grief,” an organizer wrote on the page. “If you are able to support Officer Allen’s wife and young children, please feel free to donate with great appreciation from those who love and care for this family.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the page had raised more than $19,000 in donations.

GoFundMe for Drexel Mack’s family

Also killed was Drexel Mack, a Jackson County Circuit Court civil process server, who, part of eviction proceedings, was at the home where the shootings occurred.

A verified GoFundMe has been set up by Mack’s family, which had raised $1,576 as of 5 p.m. Friday.

“My brother was loved by everyone who had the great pleasure of coming in contact with him,” Mack’s sister Helen Lightbourne said on GoFundMe’s website.

Independence Square businesses

Businesses in Independence are donating a portion of their sales to raise funds for the families affected, Independence Square communications representative Cindi Rogers said.

Some of the businesses that are donating sales include:

Ophelia’s

Clinton’s Soda Fountain

Wild About Harry

El Pico Mexican Restaurant

Square Pizza

Diamond Bowl

Up Dog

Gilbert Whitney & Co

Cafe Verona

Be Here Now

Courthouse Exchange

Main Street Coffee House

The Independence Police Department is also working with Sonshine Sports Apparel, 101 S. Main St. in Independence, on a fundraiser T-shirt to raise funds for the families.

Prosecutors have charged 69-year-old Larry D. Acree with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the shootings.

This story will be updated when more verified donation sites are announced.