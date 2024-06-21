Need help during wildfires in Ruidoso? Here's how to apply for federal aid

About 1,400 structures in the Ruidoso area were impacted by the South Fork and Salt fires, according to the most recent estimates, and at least 5,000 people were evacuated to shelters throughout southeast New Mexico.

If you're one of the people affected by the tragic fire, here's how you can get financial assistance to recovery from the crisis.

FEMA disaster assistance available

Homeowners and renters that saw their residences impacted by the fires beginning on June 17 can apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency under its Individuals and Households Program.

Those in Lincoln County or the Mescalero Apache Tribe were eligible for this assistance, as of June 21, read a FEMA news release.

Disaster assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover losses, and other programs to aid in recovery through two programs. Assistance is provided through both programs after an inspection is completed by FEMA.

Serious Needs Assistance (SNA)

Funding is provided for water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items or other emergency supplies. Those who qualify are displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs.

Displacement Assistance (DA)

Upfront costs are provided to aid in immediate housing needs of the applicant's choice. Money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family or other options.

How to apply

New Mexico residents can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.com, downloading the FEMA App on mobile devices or calling the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. (MT). Applicants can view a video on how to apply for FEMA assistance on YouTube.

Latest information on Ruidoso wildfires

Updated at 10:02 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2024

South Fork Fire: Acres consumed: 16,349, 0% contained

Salt Fire: Acres consumed: 7,652, 0% contained

Deaths: 2

Injuries: 2

Structures affected: Around 1,400

Personnel: 1,006

Weather: Flash flood watch from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Rain chances are 60% to 70% Thursday and Thursday. Rain chances Friday 90%.

