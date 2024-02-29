You can help Auburn Police identify armed bank robber

Detectives in Auburn are looking for tips in identifying a gunman who robbed a bank on Tuesday.

Police say the man entered the Heritage Bank at 206 A Street in Auburn around 12:30pm.

Just before walking into the bank, the man pulled a black mask – or bandana - over his face.

Once inside, he pointed a semi-automatic pistol with a silver barrel and told people to get down.

He demanded money, which police say was given to him.

He left without incident.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call the Auburn Police tipline at 253-288-7403.



