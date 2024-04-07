'We need your help': Arizona's only kosher food pantry risks permanent closure

For six years running, the Arizona Kosher Food Pantry in Scottsdale has played a vital role in the community, offering kosher meals, groceries, supplies, and essential services to hundreds of families across the Valley.

Now, the nonprofit is seeking help themselves as they struggle to remain afloat.

Management reports that the food pantry, situated at Seventh Street and Glendale Avenue, is currently experiencing an all-time low in donations. However, they are committed to not turning anyone away, given that reportedly over 1,000 individuals in the community rely on their goods and services.

Opening to the public in early 2018 and renowned as the only Kosher pantry in the Southwest, the organization has made it a mission to "reduce hunger and poverty in Greater Phoenix." The kitchen aims to not only serve Jewish families and communities, but to any and all who come through its doors seeking assistance.

"We are open to anyone who needs help," the pantry said in an official statement. "We do not turn away anybody, regardless of religion or affiliation."

Primarily run by volunteers, the food pantry not only addresses food insecurity but has also initiated various care-based programs and services in the Valley. These initiatives include offering medical care, rehabilitation support, and delivering food to sick and impoverished individuals.

If things don’t change, however, Arizona's nexus for Kosher goods and health-equity services could be at risk of closing its doors for good.

For now, management needs people to donate their "food, funds, or time" to keep their shelves stocked and the business operating, according to JewishPhoenix, a digital platform for Phoenix's Jewish community.

"We need your help to keep serving Arizona," the website stated on behalf of the pantry.

Those interested in donating or volunteering can visit the food pantry's website for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona kosher food pantry risks permanent closure, needs donations