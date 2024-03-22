How you can help

PUBLICITY

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Work on-call to assist with publicity. Help to get the word out for unique stories. artheartandhoofbeats.com

CRAFTS

FamilyWise Services works to strengthen families by promoting the safety and well-being of children. Hold a collection drive for craft items to be used by participants in the programs. Examples: 3-D models, paper flowers, tissue paper butterflies, popsicle stick tree/activities, kaleidoscopes, etc. familywiseservices.org

NATURE

Help Reach for Resources work with teens and adults on outdoor nature programs. Must have a strong passion for birding and ability to work with diverse audiences. reachforresources.org

SORT DONATIONS

Breaking Free works with those escaping prostitution, sex trafficking and other sexual exploitation. Weekdays in St. Paul. breakingfree.net

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Help Ruff Start Rescue save lives of at-risk animals. Filing, storing donations and organizing ad-hoc projects; 1-4 hour shifts, MWF in Princeton, Minn. ruffstartrescue.org

CAMP ASSISTANT

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors needed for residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

BLOOD DONORS

Donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers; 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

HAIR CARE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Consider holding a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

MENTOR

Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers will be matched with youth and spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

ELS ASSISTANT

Assist Literacy Minnesota with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or GEDs. An online opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings, 2-3 hours a week, for at least three months. literacymn.org

Youth tutor

Help Neighborhood House's Youth Literacy program by working with teachers to provide one-on-one or small group literacy tutoring. Students are ages 6-12. St. Paul location. Training and support provided. neighborhoodhousemn.org

Music

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Help needed in a variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

Drivers

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors to give a lift to medical appointments, deliver groceries or run errands for a senior who is living independently but unable to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

