'What The Hell's She Talking About?': Ex-RNC Chair Exposes Lara Trump's Blatant Lie

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele put current RNC co-chair Lara Trump on blast over an unbelievable claim she made last week about father-in-law Donald Trump.

Lara Trump said it’s “pretty obvious” the former president accepts the results of the 2020 election.

“What the hell’s she talking about?” Steele asked on MSNBC on Sunday. “Did she not just hear his rally? She not been paying attention to what this man is saying for the last five years?”

Trump at a rally in New Jersey on Saturday falsely claimed that Democrats had “rigged” the 2020 election, a lie he’s repeated since before voting in 2020 even began.

“Of course he doesn’t accept the election results,” Steele said. “Stop it.”

See his full fact-check below: