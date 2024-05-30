Hello sunshine and seasonal temperatures in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Beaches were treated to mostly sunny skies early Wednesday afternoon, but the marine layer isn’t far behind.

Sunshine reached the coastal areas as low clouds retreated over coastal waters. The thinner marine layer has also led to a slight warming trend for inland areas.

This minor warm-up will continue for Thursday with valleys and mountains trending roughly four to eight degrees warmer than seasonal averages.

Thursday daytime temps will reach the upper 60s for the coast, upper 70s to low 80s for inland valleys and mountains and 100 degrees in the deserts. Friday’s conditions look similar.

Marine layer extends back into inland areas each evening and morning to make for mostly cloudy nights.

Our first heatwave of the year may be on the horizon as models are indicating a strong ridge of high pressure setting up over the West for early June. This could mean excessive heat for interior valleys of California and above average temps for Southern California coastline.

