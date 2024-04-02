'Hello Somebody' | Morning Blend

TechCrunch

The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source." Redis, after all, is among the most popular data stores and at the core of many large commercial and open source deployments.