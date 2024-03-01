Say hello to these leap day babies born Feb. 29 at New Jersey hospitals

Every four years, families face a unique decision: how to celebrate the birthdays of their little ones born on leap day. These special babies, born on Feb. 29, sort of won't turn 1 until four years have passed. Consequently, parents must choose whether to mark the occasion on Feb. 28 or March 1.

These local families will face that decision as several North Jersey hospitals saw some leap day babies born Thursday!

Simon Prieto

Angelica Prieto welcomed her son Simon Prieto at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center at 12:10 a.m., the first leap day baby born across the HMH network. Simon weighs 7 pounds 2 ounces, and is 21 inches long.

Angelica Prieto with baby Simon

Oliver Grayson Corrado

Born to parents Chelsea and Matthew Corrado, at 2:08 a.m., at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Oliver weighed 8 pounds and13 ounces at birth and is the Tinton Falls couple’s first child.

Baby Oliver Grayson Corrado

Theodore Zanta

Baby Theodore Zanta was born to Victoria and William Zanta of Secaucus at Holy Name on Feb. 29, 2024. Theodore weights 8 pounds and is 20 inches long.

Baby Theodore Zanta was born to Victoria and William Zanta of Secaucus at Holy Name

According to the Hackensack Meredian Health, odds of being born on leap day is 1 in 1,461. These babies are called leaplings.

Approximately 362,900 Americans have a Feb. 29 birthday, according to the Social Security Administration.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: These leap day babies were born Feb. 29, 2024 at New Jersey hospitals