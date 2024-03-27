Find out when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make a stop in ABQ

Mar. 26—Springtime in Albuquerque means it's Hello Kitty time.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make a stop in Albuquerque on Saturday, March 30.

The event will happen from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Albuquerque Uptown Village, 2241 Q St. NE, near the courtyard of California Pizza Kitchen.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2024 tour across the U.S. with its all-pink cafe

on wheels carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio's first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop.

To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts — from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston — to Chicago, New York and Miami.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch, including:

o Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie.

o Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.

o Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt.

o Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.

o Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.

o Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.

o Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.

o Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets.

Event organizers said the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments — no cash.

Following Albuquerque, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2024 West Coast tour with a stop in Laredo, Texas, on April 6.