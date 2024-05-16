Helicopters drop bombs to cause avalanches near Leadville

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KREX) — Highway 82 – a scenic mountain pass between Leadville and Aspen remains closed during the winter just past Twin Lakes.

Director Ethan Greene tells Western Slope Now Colorado Avalanche Information Center members have been surveying these mountains for more than a month to find the perfect time to clear the snow with explosive charges.

Tuesday morning, the helicopter was in the air, and CDOT Winter Operations Program Manager Michael Chapman says a whopping 56 bombs fell on this mountain – 14 on the west side, and 42 on the east side.

These charges, called turkey bombs, weigh 25 to 30 pounds…

Much like a turkey, the bomb has a long neck the pilot can use to grab and throw them out of the door.

After the fuse is lit, the pilot has two minutes and thirty seconds to steer clear of the explosion.

Now, ground crews have their work cut out for them, you can see how much is piled on the road. All worth it to make sure travellers stay safe.

