Helicopter used in Tintagel Castle conservation work

English Heritage said the contractors carrying out the work were experts in the care of historical sites

A helicopter has been used to deliver gravel during conservation work at Tintagel Castle.

English Heritage is carrying out maintenance on the pathways around the castle's island on Cornwall's north coast.

The charity said the pathways were vital to help preserve the ecological environment of the island.

Castle manager Hannah Monteverde said it "wasn't everyday" she got to see a helicopter hovering over Tintagel.

The castle's island is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and English Heritage is working to encourage visitors to stick to the pathways to help preserve the area for future generations.

The charity has already prepared the paths for repair by clearing the surfaces and removing loose material.

The helicopter delivered bags of gravel to the site that will be laid down in the following two weeks.

Ms Monteverde said seeing the helicopter was "really exciting for our team to watch".

"In our usual maintenance work, everybody generally has two feet on the ground, but there actually many diverse ways in which English Heritage cares for historical places.

She added: "It's great to show off a more unusual and exciting project here at Tintagel Castle.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors for the upcoming Easter holidays when work on our new pathways will be complete."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.