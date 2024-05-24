Helicopter unit, fire crews rescue fallen rock climber in Stinson Beach

(KRON) — Marin County Fire rescued a rock climber in Stinson Beach on Thursday. After falling approximately 20 feet, the fallen rock climber was hoisted back to safety by fire crews.

Crews received calls about the fallen rock climber in the Steep Ravine area south of Stinson Beach at about 1:15 p.m. Marin County fire units responded and requested support from California Highway Patrol (CHP) H-30, a helicopter operation unit, for quicker extraction.

Photo Courtesy: Marin County Fire Department

After CHP H-30 arrived with a Marin County Fire paramedic, crews assessed the rock climber and found he had sustained moderate injuries, Marin County Fire said.

After being checked for injuries, the man was then hoisted from the remote area and transported to the Stinson Beach parking lot, where a Southern Marin Fire District medic was waiting for medical transport, fire crews said.

Responding agencies included Marin County Fire, CHP, Southern Marin Fire District, Stinson Beach Fire Protection District and US Park Police.

“As we enjoy the nicer weather, we want to remind everyone to recreate with a buddy! Doing so was crucial in our response to today’s injury,” Marin County Fire said.

