Helicopter responding to Oakridge Fire in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A little after 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, The Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District reported that they were investigating a small fire with visible smoke in the National Forest northwest of Beulah Highlands.

The fire, which is in Pueblo County, one mile from the Custer County line, is confirmed to be a single, downed tree that is burning, according to Beulah Fire Protection. There are currently no concerns for the public at this time, as the fire is reported to be about two ridges away from Beulah Highlands. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is responding.

As of 1 p.m., the US Forest Service reported that it had deployed a helicopter, USFS engines, and crews to the fire.

According to USFS, the fire is “smoldering & creeping in mix conifer understory.”

FOX21 News is following the situation and will provide updates as they are available.

