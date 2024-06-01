Helicopter pilot survives fiery crash in Danbury, N.H.

A helicopter pilot who was attempting to land in Danbury, New Hampshire lost control and crashed near a home in Danbury, New Hampshire on Saturday.

The pilot was pulled from the wreckage with injuries but rescuers say he was conscious. breathing and alert when he was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. The pilot’s name was not released.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. near 208 Dean Road in Danbury. Rescue crews from Bristol, Hew Hampshire say the helicopter was “actively burning” when E.M.S. crews arrived.

default

“The initial investigation indicates the helicopter pilot lost control near a landing site and crashed into the wood line of the residential property,” according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police. Investigators did not say where the pilot had taken off from.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the Danbury Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken over as leads in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW