Helicopter pilot plummets near residential home in fiery crash, police say

Helicopter pilot plummets near residential home in fiery crash, police say

A pilot survived after his helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon in a fiery accident in New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, the helicopter plummeted into the wooded line at a residential property at approximately 12:45 p.m. in Danbury.

Authorities said that the initial investigation revealed that the pilot lost control.

4-YEAR-OLD AMONG 5 DEAD IN FIERY SOUTH CAROLINA CRASH

A helicopter pilot who was attempting to land near a Danbury, New Hampshire home lost control and crashed on Saturday, June 1.

Photos from the incident showed the remnants of the helicopter after it had crashed.

The pilot, whose name was not revealed, survived the incident.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

COAST GUARD RESCUES 8 PEOPLE, INCLUDING CHILD, AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES 36 MILES WEST OF FLORIDA COASTLINE

Police said that he suffered injuries but was conscious, breathing and alert. He was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

Debris after the helicopter crash. New Hampshire State Police said in a press release that the pilot survived the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The New Hampshire State Police told the public who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Danbury Police Department.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating the incident further.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FAA for comment.





Original article source: Helicopter pilot plummets near residential home in fiery crash, police say