Helicopter makes emergency landing near TSU farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A News 2 crew found a helicopter in the middle of a field near the Tennessee State University (TSU) farm Saturday evening following a report of a hard landing.

Just after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, Metro Nashville dispatch confirmed to News 2 that a helicopter made an emergency landing off Ed Temple Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the hard landing did not result in any fire or injuries.

News 2 reached out to TSU’s Media Relations Department for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

No additional details have been released about this incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.