Helicopter egg drop set for QCA city park

A helicopter will drop eggs at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Geneseo City Park as part of a public event.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Geneseo/Atkinson Food Pantry to the gazebo on North Street.

An area will be marked off away from the egg drop for little kids in this event for ages 1-12. It is sponsored by Geneseo VFW Auxiliary and AgFarmacy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.