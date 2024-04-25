Helicopter crew rains fireballs over Tonto National Forest to prep for wildfire season

PAYSON — Smoke billowed from Diamond Rim on the Tonto National Forest on Monday afternoon as a helicopter bobbed along overhead, dropping tiny fireballs to stoke flames on the ground.

The federally contracted chopper is based for this spring and summer at a new, $4.9 million U.S. Forest Service helicopter base in Star Valley that will aid in both fighting wildfires and igniting prescribed burns like the one on the ridge. The Payson Ranger District’s helitack team, which fights fires via helicopter, at times rappelling to the forest floor, has moved there from trailers that it formerly worked out of at the Payson airport.

The Forest Service started work last week on burning some 5,500 acres of brush and dense woodlands north of Payson in an effort to protect more than 400 homes and summer cottages scattered around the woods north and east of town. It’s an effort to reduce fuels available for what could be an active fire season as drought creeps back across Arizona after a relatively wet 2023.

Fire lookout Dee Carstensen watched the operation from her perch of 37 summers atop the Diamond Point tower. Most of the smoke appeared white, which she said indicated low-intensity burning. One plume was black, perhaps meaning it was burning hotter and in green timber. But a ground crew had previously burned off a perimeter to box this blaze in. Everything appeared to be progressing according to plan.

The N6HE helicopter (based out of the Payson Helibase) flies over the Diamond Point/Pyeatt Draw prescribed fire, April 22, 2024, northeast of Payson, Arizona. The N6HE helicopter was dropping chemical-filled ping-pong balls to ignite the prescribed fire.

“It’s going to make the forest look a lot better, a lot healthier, and make it safer,” Carstensen said.

Helitack crew superintendent Anthony Ramirez operated the machine that drops flaming balls from the helicopter onto the forest. The balls, slightly smaller than ping-pong balls and two-toned like fishing bobbers, contain a powdered chemical that reacts with glycol antifreeze to generate flames about 30 seconds after the machine injects that substance. By then the machine has dropped the ball and pulled in another from a hopper.

Aerial ignition is safest for crew members in the rugged terrain around Diamond Rim, just below the Mogollon Rim, Ramirez said.

Prescribed burns fit into Arizona's forest restoration initiative

The Diamond Rim fire is within the massive footprint of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, a project that is intended to improve forest health and reduce the specter of catastrophic wildfire in the world’s largest expanse of ponderosa pines.

The 4FRI, as the project is known, has struggled to attract sufficient industry to reach its goals of mechanically thinning trees that grew dense over decades of fire suppression. Begun in 2010, 4FRI has yet to reach its goal of commercially thinning 50,000 acres a year in Arizona, though in recent years it has topped 25,000 after averaging less than half that through 2021.

Restoring landscapes: How thinning dense Arizona forests could prevent another megafire and protect water sources

The program has added considerably more treated areas by managing or prescribing fires when safe, including more than 100,000 acres in the current fiscal year alone. The burning this year is a major increase from last year, when the Forest Service paused prescribed fires following one that got out of control in New Mexico in 2022.

At Bonita Creek, a hillside neighborhood of about 90 homes just below the Mogollon Rim, residents are grateful even if they have to deal with smoke from the fire.

Firefighters monitor the Diamond Point/Pyeatt Draw prescribed fire, April 22, 2024, northeast of Payson, Arizona.

“Yesterday was horrible,” Vicki Russell said while checking her mail at the neighborhood’s entry. She said she’s allergic to juniper, a component of the smoke from Diamond Rim, but was nonetheless glad to endure it if it means a safer summer.

“They’re protecting us and I’m glad for that because we’re very vulnerable, especially after the Dude Fire,” Russell said.

The 1990 Dude Fire killed six firefighters and destroyed dozens of structures. Its partially denuded scar is still visible on Bonita Creek’s forested periphery. In a joint effort, the Forest Service, the state and Salt River Project have been thinning in the area, which is also part of 4FRI.

Early work could ease concerns in a dry wildfire season

Arizonans largely enjoyed a reprieve from major wildfires last summer, as the high country retained moisture from big snows the previous winter. This year’s fire season looks to have the potential to burn more severely, according to the National Weather Service April fire outlook. Below-average monsoon moisture last year combined with near-average winter precipitation to let drought regain a foothold in much of the state, including moderate drought on the Tonto.

The weather service predicts equal chances of above-, near- or below-average precipitation and temperatures through June, with odds shifting in favor of a July-September monsoon season that is warmer and drier than average. The fire outlook suggests the potential for above-normal fire activity in low-lying areas of southeastern Arizona by June, and near-normal potential statewide by July.

A portrait of Danny Whatley (the Payson Ranger District fire management officer), April 22, 2024, in the Payson Helibase located in Star Valley, Arizona.

If the weather generates a more active fire season, central Arizona will be well served with the new helicopter base, according to Danny Whatley, fire management officer for the Payson Ranger District.

“We have more space to do the work that needs to be done, especially during a wildfire,” he said.

It can host three helicopters to work on fires, while the agency can still use the nearby airport if a fire becomes a national priority and requires still more aircraft. It will mean quicker response and turnaround times than if fire managers had to call for support from outposts in Mesa or Globe.

Brandon Loomis covers environmental and climate issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Reach him at brandon.loomis@arizonarepublic.com.

Environmental coverage on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

Sign up for AZ Climate, our weekly environment newsletter, and follow The Republic environmental reporting team at environment.azcentral.com and @azcenvironment on Facebook and Instagram.

You can support environmental journalism in Arizona by subscribing to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ helitack crew's fireballs fight Tonto National Forest wildfires