'At least two killed' in helicopter crash in New York’s East River

At least two people have been killed after a helicopter crashed into New York’s East River.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft went down at about 7pm local time and was “inverted in the water”.

Six people were aboard, the US Coast Guard said. One person was rescued by tugboat, two people were killed and three were taken to hospital where they are said to be in a “critical condition”.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said in a post on Twitter there was “at least one survivor, at least two fatalities. Divers are still in the water.”

Video posted to Twitter shows the helicopter landing on the surface of the river before tipping over as the rotor blades slice through the water.

The helicopter is a type used by tourist companies and went down near Gracie Mansion, the city’s mayoral residence.

Witnesses reported seeing the boat quickly sink beneath the surface of the water.

“It’s cold water. It was sinking really fast,” Mary Lee, 66, told The New York Post. “By the time we got out here, we couldn't see it. It was under water.”

One survivor was seen escaping the helicopter and waving their hands for help.

The helicopter had been chartered for a photo shoot, according to the Associated Press.