Helicopter crashes in the Florida Keys, police say. Two people have minor injuries

A two-seater helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in the Florida Keys, injuring two on board.

At around 2:15 p.m., the helicopter plunged during takeoff from the Tavenero Park Airport, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The two people inside sustained minor injuries.

They were transported to Mariners Hospital and are believed to be in stable condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP located the wreckage — an Autogyro helicopter — at Sunshine Boulevard in Plantation Key.

A photo of the small aircraft that crashed in the Florida Keys Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

