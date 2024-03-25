Helicopter crashes in the Florida Keys, police say. Two people have minor injuries
A two-seater helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in the Florida Keys, injuring two on board.
At around 2:15 p.m., the helicopter plunged during takeoff from the Tavenero Park Airport, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The two people inside sustained minor injuries.
They were transported to Mariners Hospital and are believed to be in stable condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP located the wreckage — an Autogyro helicopter — at Sunshine Boulevard in Plantation Key.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available