Helicopter crash at Fort Riley leaves 2 soldiers injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A helicopter “mishap” at Fort Riley injured two soldiers.

Earlier this week, an incident took place on the Fort Riley military base, leaving two soldiers injured. On Tuesday, May 7, an incident involving a Boeing AH-64 took place during Combat Aviation Brigade’s gunner training, according to Fort Riley 1ID Public Affairs Officer Jefferson Grimes.

Grimes told 27 News there were two crew members on board the AH-64. Following the event, the soldiers are receiving the necessary medical treatments for their injuries. The cause of the crash can not be released because of regulations from the U.S. Department of Defense.

According to Grimes, this is the only Class A or Class B helicopter mishap that has taken place at Fort Riley in the last couple of years.

Although this mishap injured some soldiers, Grimes told 27 News the Fort Riley community is invested in the well-being of its neighbors.

“Fort Riley is supported by a tremendous community that is vested in the welfare of the Big Red One. You will not find a more military friendly community anywhere. We appreciate this relationship and the continued support.” Statement from Grimes

