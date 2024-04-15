Helendale couple found fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide

A married couple was found dead inside their Helendale home following what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Aaron Fulkerson, 44, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 47-year-old Ondrea Fulkerson, before turning the weapon on himself, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The deaths were discovered shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the couple's home in the 26900 block of Lakeview Drive, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a call from someone reporting a man and woman were possibly dead inside the home. When deputies arrived, they found Ondrea and Aaron suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

"Initial investigation indicates Aaron shot Ondrea and then shot himself," she sheriff's department statement said. "The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Helendale couple found shot to death in suspected murder-suicide