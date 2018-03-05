Helen Mirren Took A Tequila Shot On The Oscars Red Carpet Like The Queen She Is

Helen Mirren is a boss.

The iconic actress showed the world how it’s done when she took a shot of tequila on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. Mirren reportedly threw back the shot like it was water and then did a red carpet interview.

We are simply not worthy.

helen mirren just took a shot of tequila before going to a red carpet interview aksjshshshs she is LIFE GOALS #oscars — delaney (@del_graves) March 5, 2018

Never thought I'd dream of going to a big Hollywood event until I saw this pic of Helen Mirren taking a shot of tequila on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/iUYmH45X5p — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) March 5, 2018

People on Twitter freaked out over the actress’ blasé approach to tequila shots, tweeting their admiration and love of Queen Mirren.

“Why do we need write-in categories for sexual orientation?” one Twitter user asked. “Because ‘72-year-old Helen Mirren taking a tequila shot on the red carpet’ is never going to be a check box option.”

Another added that they would “murder for Helen Mirren” because of course.

someone just handed helen mirren a shot of tequila on the red carpet and she downed it. mom — grind concourse (@cataxista) March 5, 2018

I would murder for Helen Mirren pic.twitter.com/74FontekXT — Molly (@Molly_Kats) March 5, 2018

I love Helen Mirren. Looking stunning, drinking tequila shots wearing a $3.8 million necklace. #Goals https://t.co/Hc9uQjGeTb — Debs (@DebsKeppey) March 5, 2018

Later in the night, Mirren one-upped herself when she posed with the free Jet Ski (original cost $17,999) that host Jimmy Kimmel offered to the winner who kept their acceptance speech the shortest.

As one person on Twitter put it: “Keep the JetSki, give me Helen Mirren.”