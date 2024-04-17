Helen Lederer calls for Coronation Street love scenes with Ken Barlow

Coronation Street newcomer Helen Lederer is hoping to see some love scenes between her character Elspeth and Ken Barlow.

The Absolutely Fabulous star made her Corrie debut in a one-off episode last month, which saw Elspeth run into Ken at the Chariot Square Hotel's cocktail night for single people.

Although Elspeth has only appeared in one episode, Lederer has confirmed that she's open to returning to the role in the future – and she wants to see Elspeth and Ken partake in more than just a flirty chat.

"We do need to see the upstairs. It is about time there was some older love on Corrie," the actor shared during an interview with The Mirror.

"I am a woman who is bold and who has needs, and I am just going to go for them," she said of her character, adding: "I am not going to kill him off in the bedroom. I just want a nice snuggle."

On working with Ken actor Bill Roache, Lederer continued: "To be offered a part playing a role opposite William Roache is even more exciting. I had met him once before, and I thought what a lovely man he was."

When asked if she'd be up for returning to the ITV soap ahead of her scenes airing last month, Lederer said: "The answer to that is 'most definitely'.

"Ken had Steve to deal with but he was certainly interested in her. He definitely made sure he got her number, he initiated it. So who knows, one day he might actually call her, and I can come back to Weatherfield."

Ken had gone to the Chariot Hotel with his son-in-law Steve and, after catching Elspeth's eye, she sent drinks over to their table.

It wasn't long before Elspeth was invited to join their table for a chat with Ken, leaving Steve frustrated over Ken's success with women.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

