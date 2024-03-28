Helen Flanagan supported as she shares mental health struggles

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has received support from friends and followers after sharing a candid update on her recent mental health struggles.

Taking to Instagram, the actress and reality star explained why she'd been absent from social media for the past couple of months, telling fans that she had taken time off after suffering from a bad reaction to medication.

Sharing a photo of herself smiling and doing a peace sign to the camera, Flanagan began: "So basically I really struggled mental health wise December/ January xxx I felt really not great in my head over Christmas and I didn't really feel that much different when I took the kids away for new year."

The actress then went on to explain that she had opted to take medication in preparation for her theatre tour to "be able to cope better with being a working single mum of three" as well as helping her process her split from fiancé Scott Sinclair in 2022.

Unfortunately, Flanagan suffered "a really bad reaction" to the medication, which caused her to go into a period of psychosis just days before rehearsals began – forcing her to drop out of the production.

"Sadly I just wasn't mentally well enough to do it," she explained. "I was heartbroken as I've always been professional as an actress but I needed to stay at home and feel better for me and my kids."

Flanagan then went on to reassure fans that she was doing better now, thanks to therapy and support from her parents.

"I feel in a really good happy place now therapy can be amazing," she added. "I feel like I've worked on myself with things that were quite tough to me but I feel lighter now... Sending love and please be kind."

Flanagan's friends and followers were quick to praise her for speaking candidly about her mental health, as well as offering their support to the actress.

"Sending huge love my.little meerkat angel," Carol Vorderman wrote, while Corrie's Lucy Fallon commented: "Love you lots xxxxx."



"Nice to see you back my girl," Brooke Vincent added alongside a heart emoji. "Love you lots xx."

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

