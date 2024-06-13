Heir Force School expansion underway

Jun. 13—LIMA — Renovations are underway at 799 N. Main St., the future site of Heir Force Elementary.

The Heir Force Community School plans to relocate elementary students to the new facility, located at the corner of Grand Avenue and North Main Street, by the 2025-26 school year, Executive Director Willie Heggins said.

The move is part of an expansion underway at Heir Force, located at 150 W. Grand Ave., Lima.

The school enrolled 235 students from kindergarten through eighth grade during the 2022-23 school year, the most recent enrollment data available from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Once the expansion is complete, Heggins said Heir Force should be able to accommodate as many as 375 students.

"The city of Lima has made a tremendous amount of investment on Main Street, and we see the school has an opportunity to help support the efforts that the mayor and city council are making toward helping improve our wonderful city," Heggins said.

The latest version of Ohio's capital budget provides $250,000 toward Heir Force's land acquisition, which includes the new facility and greenspace where Heir Force will develop recreational areas for students.

The proposed budget provides $250,000 for a similar expansion underway at Temple Christian School, which purchased the former Lima Manor property on Brower Road in 2023. Enrollment at the private Christian school grew by 15% last school year, Superintendent Bruce Bowman told The Lima News in April.

"We couldn't be more gracious to receive the economic support," Heir Force's Heggins said, "but it's all going toward supporting these young people as they continue with their development so that they can be vibrant citizens of this city."