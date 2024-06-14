Heinz History Center hosts Flag Day ceremony
The Heinz History Center hosted a Flag Day ceremony on Friday morning.
The American flag was first unveiled on June 14, 1777.
The ceremony featured a group unfolding and refolding of a 36-foot American flag in the museum.
Participants also sang the National Anthem.
