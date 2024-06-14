Heinz History Center hosts Flag Day ceremony

Taylor Hall
·1 min read

The Heinz History Center hosted a Flag Day ceremony on Friday morning.

The American flag was first unveiled on June 14, 1777.

The ceremony featured a group unfolding and refolding of a 36-foot American flag in the museum.

Participants also sang the National Anthem.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Housing sought for displaced residents after Second Avenue Commons fire Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont VIDEO: Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts