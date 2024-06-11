‘Heinous, atrocious or cruel’: Former prosecutor explains this revealing legal classification

Three months after the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto was found in a wooded area in St. Cloud, prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty for her murder.

Investigators said Stephan Sterns was dating Maddie’s mother when he killed the teen.

On Monday, the Orange Osceola State Attorney’s Office laid out the main reasons why Sterns should be on death row.

Prosecutors said they intended to prove Maddie’s murder was especially “heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

One former prosecutor told Channel 9 that it is an important and revealing legal classification.

“There’s lots of murder cases that happen every single day, a very small percentage of those are classified as death penalty cases. And an even smaller percentage of those are classified as heinous, atrocious and cruel, especially against a teenager,” said Ryan Vescio, a former prosecutor with the Orange Osceola State Attorney’s office.

Vescio served in the prosecutor’s office for nearly 15 years, trying multiple murder cases during that time.

While Maddie Soto’s autopsy has not been released and investigators have not shared exactly how they believe Maddie died, this classification reveals prosecutors believe it was especially horrific.

“Heinous, atrocious and cruel crimes normally involve torture,” said Vescio, “Madeline in this case, was either tortured, or the act that was committed was so vile and reprehensible that she knew that her death was coming about.”

On Monday, prosecutors also said they intended to prove three other factors:

The capital felony being committed while the defendant was engaged in the commission of, or an attempt to commit, aggravated child abuse.

The victim being particularly vulnerable because the defendant stood in a position of familial or custodial authority over the victim.

The defendant was previously convicted of another capital felony or a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person. (The current sex charges against Sterns will serve as priors if he is convicted.)

Sterns is also facing 60 charges, including Capital Sexual Battery, Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, and Unlawful Possession of Materials Depicting Sexual Performance by a Child.

Vescio also told Channel 9 if Sterns is convicted on his other crimes, he could be facing multiple mandatory life sentences in prison before jury selection would ever start in the death penalty case.

Sterns’ next court date is July 10.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

