Heidi Klum sets the gold standard at 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons party

Heidi Klum set the gold standard at the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons party.

The German supermodel hit the red carpet in a head-to-toe gold look -- a figure-hugging gold dress with a bold belt that cinched at her waist, polished off with a pair of pointy pumps. Klum definitely made heads turn in the sparkling ensemble, flaunting her toned figure with every photo she took.

The "America's Got Talent" judge kept her her hair simple, in relaxed waves, and her makeup light. She accessorized with a few minimal accessories, including silver hoop earrings.

After posting for solo snaps in front of the camera, Klum also took some silly photos with Lewis and Swizz Beatz.

She was joined by a number of Hollywood stars at the event hosted by the magazine's fashion director Carine Roitfeld. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez were just some of the A-listers in attendance.

The guests looked like they were having a blast inside the iconic Plaza Hotel venue as they danced the night away -- with The Weeknd as the special performer -- and sipped on cocktails provided by Belvedere and Moet & Chandon.

For the rest of the star-studded red carpet, check out the slideshow below:

