A hedgehog blown up 'like a beach ball' was popped in life-saving procedure

This gassy hedgehog has had a rough week.

He was rescued in Doncaster, England last Monday after a member of the public called RSPCA about what she thought was a pregnant hedgehog.

When RSPCA inspector Sandra Dransfield arrived to collect the animal, she knew that the poor little guy in fact was suffering from "balloon syndrome."

He had inflated to nearly twice his size due to the condition, which was caused by an underlying infection.

Image: RSPCA

According to a press release from the RSPCA, the condition occurs when an underlying infection causes gas to collect under a hedgehog's skin. Because the skin over the animal's back is large to allow for rolling up in a ball, the space fills with gas and expands.

"It’s the worst case of Balloon Syndrome I’ve seen," said Dransfield in the statement. "This poor chap was almost twice its natural size, literally blown up like a beach ball with incredibly taut skin."

View photos

Image: RSPCA

Thankfully, veterinarians and the Stapeley Grange Wildlife were able to "pop" the ballooning hedgehog, relieving the gas and pressure from under his skin. The hedgehog is currently on antibiotics to clear up his underlying infection.

"He is still under observations but he is doing well and the team are hoping he will make a full recovery so we can return to the wild," said Lee Stewart, manager at RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre.

We're glad the little dude is on the road to recovery. Get well soon!