Hebron voters again reject change to building code

Mar. 20—HEBRON — After much discussion and debate at Saturday's annual town meeting, residents and town officials agreed to reject a proposal to change the building code.

Voters agreed that the proposed changes needed additional work, Selectman Elizabeth Olsen.

Last year, residents were asked to repeal the code, which says the town will follow the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code, including automatically adopting any state amendments. But since no alternative was offered, voters rejected the appeal.

Town officials tried once again Saturday to alter the building code ordinance. This time, the town offered an alternative that would replace the existing code, but residents still were not comfortable with the attempt to localize the ordinance and not simply rely on language from the state.

Town officials supported voting against the new code, which allows them time to research alternatives, Olsen said. The issue is expected to come before voters at next year's town meeting.

Voters approved the other articles on the warrant, but did make a few adjustments on the $1.1 million budget.

Residents voted to cut the $219,000 winter road account by $20,000.

Fire Chief James Trundy agreed to cut his budget by about $5,000, to $55,000. The town approved purchasing a new plow truck, but at a lower amount than was proposed in the warrant.

Olsen won reelection for a third term. Lewis Williams was reelected as a director for the Maine School Administrative District 17.

Between 40 and 45 residents attended the more than three-hour meeting at the Hebron Station School, Olsen said.

Oxford Hills School District directors approve air quality tests for Agnes Gray Elementary School