Heavy weekend traffic continues on Interstate 17 due to brush fire, improvement projects

Heavy traffic and long backups were expected on portions of Interstate 17 this weekend due to closures issued by the Arizona Department of Transportation. A brush fire on Saturday near Table Mesa added to delays.

The agency announced that northbound I-17 near Table Mesa was closed and that all cars were being turned around. Vehicles were instructed to travel south on I-17 into the pavement improvement project closure at Loop 303.

ADOT said travelers should strongly consider delaying travel plans or consider alternative routes since there was no estimated time to reopen the highway as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The agency previously announced that closures on southbound I-17 between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road would begin 10 p.m. Friday and would finish 5 a.m. Monday.

ADOT recommended drivers detour following Loop 303 west, Lake Pleasant Parkway south and Happy Valley Road east back to I-17. In response to the traffic, ADOT said drivers should allow for extra travel time and stay on the designated detour while traveling.

The agency is urging drivers not to use local streets as alternate routes, which can cause longer delays.

Drivers should plan ahead, and for those traveling to the north of the Valley to consider alternate travel times.

Law enforcement will be stationed at intersections throughout the area to help the flow of traffic.

ADOT faced widespread outrage and criticism from motorists who were stuck in traffic for hours on Mother's Day weekend last month.

Official word: ADOT acknowledges frustration of Interstate 17 closure on Mother's Day weekend

The agency responded to the negative feedback from motorists saying that the road improvements were necessary and that traffic delays were an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of that.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Heavy traffic continues on I-17 due to brush fire, ADOT projects