Heavy vehicle loads not permitted in these counties during eclipse, TxDMV says
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) said it was expecting heavy traffic ahead of the total solar eclipse moving over Central Texas and has made a few changes to cut down on crashes.
TxDMV said all vehicles with oversize or overweight permits would not be allowed to travel in the counties that fall in the path of totality April 8. The restriction also includes routes for vehicles and loads that exceed legal size or weight limits to travel on Texas roads.
The change impacts all counties within KXAN’s viewing area except Fayette, Caldwell, Bastrop and Lee counties.
A full list of the prohibited counties is available below.
Anderson, Atascosa
Bandera, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brown, Burnet
Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Coleman, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Coryell
Dallas, Delta, Denton, Dimmit
Edwards, Ellis, Erath
Falls, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Frio
Gillespie, Grayson, Gregg
Hamilton, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt
Johnson
Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney
Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Llano
Marion, Mason, Maverick, McClennan, McCullough, Medina, Menard, Milam, Mills, Morris
Navarro
Parker
Rains, Real, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall
San Saba, Smith, Somervell, Sutton
Tarrant, Titus, Travis
Upshur, Uvalde
Val Verde, Van Zandt
Williamson, Wood
Zavala
