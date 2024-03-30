Heavy vehicle loads not permitted in these counties during eclipse, TxDMV says

Julianna Russ
·1 min read

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) said it was expecting heavy traffic ahead of the total solar eclipse moving over Central Texas and has made a few changes to cut down on crashes.

TxDMV said all vehicles with oversize or overweight permits would not be allowed to travel in the counties that fall in the path of totality April 8. The restriction also includes routes for vehicles and loads that exceed legal size or weight limits to travel on Texas roads.

The change impacts all counties within KXAN’s viewing area except Fayette, Caldwell, Bastrop and Lee counties.

A full list of the prohibited counties is available below.

  • Anderson, Atascosa

  • Bandera, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brown, Burnet

  • Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Coleman, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Coryell

  • Dallas, Delta, Denton, Dimmit

  • Edwards, Ellis, Erath

  • Falls, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Frio

  • Gillespie, Grayson, Gregg

  • Hamilton, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt

  • Johnson

  • Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney

  • Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Llano

  • Marion, Mason, Maverick, McClennan, McCullough, Medina, Menard, Milam, Mills, Morris

  • Navarro

  • Parker

  • Rains, Real, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall

  • San Saba, Smith, Somervell, Sutton

  • Tarrant, Titus, Travis

  • Upshur, Uvalde

  • Val Verde, Van Zandt

  • Williamson, Wood

  • Zavala

