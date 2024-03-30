Heavy vehicle loads not permitted in these counties during eclipse, TxDMV says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) said it was expecting heavy traffic ahead of the total solar eclipse moving over Central Texas and has made a few changes to cut down on crashes.

TxDMV said all vehicles with oversize or overweight permits would not be allowed to travel in the counties that fall in the path of totality April 8. The restriction also includes routes for vehicles and loads that exceed legal size or weight limits to travel on Texas roads.

The change impacts all counties within KXAN’s viewing area except Fayette, Caldwell, Bastrop and Lee counties.

A full list of the prohibited counties is available below.

Anderson, Atascosa

Bandera, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brown, Burnet

Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Coleman, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Coryell

Dallas, Delta, Denton, Dimmit

Edwards, Ellis, Erath

Falls, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Frio

Gillespie, Grayson, Gregg

Hamilton, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt

Johnson

Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney

Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Llano

Marion, Mason, Maverick, McClennan, McCullough, Medina, Menard, Milam, Mills, Morris

Navarro

Parker

Rains, Real, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall

San Saba, Smith, Somervell, Sutton

Tarrant, Titus, Travis

Upshur, Uvalde

Val Verde, Van Zandt

Williamson, Wood

Zavala

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.