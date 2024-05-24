Heavy traffic delays on Route 24 after tractor-trailer fire prompts large emergency response

Commuters on Route 24 face heavy traffic delays Friday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire in Randolph, prompting a large emergency response.

The tractor-trailer went up in flames on the northbound side of the highway near Interstate 93, closing the two right travel lanes. One of those lanes has since reopened.

Aerial video showed several firefighters gathered around the truck as a crew worked to offload cargo from the charred trailer.

“Initial reports are that it was possibly clothing,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible due to lengthy delays.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

