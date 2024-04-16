Heavy traffic delays expected after deadly crash on US 183 in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that is causing heavy traffic delays, the agency said on social media Monday.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 183 at Sheila Drive, according to police.

Police said southbound U.S. 183 and Sheila at Glass Drive are closed, and northbound U.S. 183 is open.

Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternate route, as police said the closure “will last for hours.”

