Heavy storms cause untreated wastewater to leak into Iowa Great Lakes

Heavy storms in northwest Iowa caused untreated wastewater to reach both Okoboji lakes.

Storms began Sunday night, with wastewater first being diverted into West Lake Okoboji at around 2 a.m. Tom Roos, senior environmental specialist at Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that some regions have gotten as much as 7 inches of rain, with more actively falling as of Monday afternoon.

Okoboji at sunset

According to a DNR news release, a bypass at a lift station just south of Manhattan Point on the west side of West Lake Okoboji saw 10 gallons per minute to flow into the lake. Another bypass near Francis Sites on East Lake Okoboji stopped around noon. The DNR did not know the size of that bypass.

And as of Monday afternoon, the city of Spirt Lake was still bypassing storm sewers and discharging to East Lake Okoboji.

Roos explained that a bypass occurs when there's a threat of water backing up into residences. While these bypasses do put untreated water into storm drains that lead to lakes, it's safer than letting that water backup into homes and businesses.

According to Roos, West Okoboji Lake has been clean since noon on Monday. Due to the amount of water in the East Okoboji Lake relative to the amount being bypassed, he said there shouldn't be any issues with drinking water.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Okoboji storm damage causes wastewater to leak into Iowa Great Lakes